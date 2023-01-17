Overview

Dr. Danielle Dauria, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Dauria works at BUFFALO GENERAL HOSPITAL AT KALEIDA HEALTH, Buffalo, NY in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Niagara Falls, NY and Amherst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.