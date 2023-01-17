Dr. Danielle Dauria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dauria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danielle Dauria, MD
Dr. Danielle Dauria, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
BUFFALO GENERAL HOSPITAL AT KALEIDA HEALTH, Buffalo, NY100 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 859-4722Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Buffalo Niagara Plastic Surgery6932 Williams Rd Ste 1700, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Directions (716) 297-7040
- 3 3580 Sheridan Dr Ste 120, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 883-6666
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Independent Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
I have history of breast cancer with bilateral mastectomy and reconstruction completed by an alternate provider in 2002. I have had years of difficulty with the implants with multiple subsequent surgeries. I was referred to Dr. Dauria by my breast surgeon for a second opinion and ultimately had revision of bilateral breast reconstruction completed by Dr. Dauria in January 2022. I have never not felt the implants and had years of discomfort until my surgery with Dr. Dauria. She not only has proven to be the BEST at what she does she also is one of the most caring and detail oriented physician I have ever had. She cares about your complete health and is very current on all medical advancements in all aspects of general health. I am so thankful for the referral to Dr. Dauria. She has made a significant difference in my life; I am forever grateful for her professionalism and knowledge and experience. Not only that, but she also cares about her patients.
About Dr. Danielle Dauria, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Boston U Boston Med Ctr
- St Louis University Hospital
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Dauria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dauria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dauria works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Dauria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dauria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dauria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dauria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.