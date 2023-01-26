See All Dermatologists in Wynnewood, PA
Dr. Danielle Dehoratius, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Danielle Dehoratius, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (25)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Danielle Dehoratius, MD is a Dermatologist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital.

Dr. Dehoratius works at Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association in Wynnewood, PA with other offices in Bryn Mawr, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Lawrence Parish, MD
Dr. Lawrence Parish, MD
1.8 (13)
View Profile
Dr. Anne Marie Angeles, MD
Dr. Anne Marie Angeles, MD
4.8 (632)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association
    6 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 642-1090
  2. 2
    Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association
    825 Old Lancaster Rd, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 642-1090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Acne
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Acne

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dehoratius?

    Jan 26, 2023
    I can't say enough good things about Dr. Dehoratius--you will never find a Dr. (derm or otherwise) who cares more about their patients, and who is more knowledgable and kind than she is. She treats me and my family, and has solved some big challenges that my daughter has had. She makes everyone comfortable, she listens, she explains things simply, she's always smiling and she is just so smart--you will be so glad that you found her (and you'll wish that all your doctors were as capable and wonderful as she is.) She's a unicorn.
    Amy — Jan 26, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Danielle Dehoratius, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Danielle Dehoratius, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dehoratius to family and friends

    Dr. Dehoratius' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dehoratius

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Danielle Dehoratius, MD.

    About Dr. Danielle Dehoratius, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245346873
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Danielle Dehoratius, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dehoratius is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dehoratius has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dehoratius has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dehoratius has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dehoratius on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Dehoratius. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dehoratius.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dehoratius, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dehoratius appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Danielle Dehoratius, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.