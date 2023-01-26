Dr. Danielle Dehoratius, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dehoratius is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danielle Dehoratius, MD
Dr. Danielle Dehoratius, MD is a Dermatologist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital.
Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association6 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 642-1090
Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association825 Old Lancaster Rd, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 642-1090
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
I can't say enough good things about Dr. Dehoratius--you will never find a Dr. (derm or otherwise) who cares more about their patients, and who is more knowledgable and kind than she is. She treats me and my family, and has solved some big challenges that my daughter has had. She makes everyone comfortable, she listens, she explains things simply, she's always smiling and she is just so smart--you will be so glad that you found her (and you'll wish that all your doctors were as capable and wonderful as she is.) She's a unicorn.
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1245346873
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Dermatology
Dr. Dehoratius has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dehoratius accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dehoratius has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dehoratius has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dehoratius on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Dehoratius. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dehoratius.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dehoratius, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dehoratius appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.