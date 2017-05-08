Dr. Danielle Debelak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Debelak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danielle Debelak, MD
Overview
Dr. Danielle Debelak, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Woodinville, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Dr. Debelak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UW Medicine Primary & Urgent Care at Issaquah17638 140th Ave Ne, Woodinville, WA 98072 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Debelak?
Excellent care, personable, caring attitude
About Dr. Danielle Debelak, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1063598811
Education & Certifications
- Valley Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Debelak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Debelak using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Debelak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Debelak works at
Dr. Debelak has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Debelak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Debelak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Debelak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Debelak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Debelak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.