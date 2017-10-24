Dr. Danielle Englert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Englert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danielle Englert, MD
Overview of Dr. Danielle Englert, MD
Dr. Danielle Englert, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Englert's Office Locations
Neuroscience & Spine Institute -1010 EDGEHILL RD N, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 446-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Was getting worse with my Parkinson’s. Went to Dr. Englert who changed my whole program. Think I am only alive today thanks to her help.
About Dr. Danielle Englert, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA
- Neurology
Dr. Englert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Englert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Englert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Englert has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Tremor and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Englert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Englert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Englert.
