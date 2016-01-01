See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Alexandria, VA
Dr. Danielle Engskow, MD

Internal Medicine
Overview of Dr. Danielle Engskow, MD

Dr. Danielle Engskow, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.

Dr. Engskow works at Neighborhood Health in Alexandria, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Engskow's Office Locations

    Alexandria Health Dept Phcy
    1200 N Howard St, Alexandria, VA 22304
    Neighborhood Health At East Glebe Rd.
    2 E Glebe Rd, Alexandria, VA 22305
    Alexandria Community Services Board
    720 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria, VA 22314

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Back Pain
Constipation
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
    About Dr. Danielle Engskow, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972037315
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Engskow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Engskow works at Neighborhood Health in Alexandria, VA. View the full address on Dr. Engskow’s profile.

    Dr. Engskow has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engskow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engskow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engskow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

