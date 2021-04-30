Dr. Danielle Geraldi-Samara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geraldi-Samara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danielle Geraldi-Samara, MD
Dr. Danielle Geraldi-Samara, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Geraldi-Samara's Office Locations
-
1
Staten Island University Hospital475 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-8862
-
2
Dr. Edward Yu1110 South Ave Ste 300, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 683-3766
-
3
Staten Island Office501 Seaview Ave Ste 104, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 683-3766
-
4
Virtual Neurology Texas Pllc9110 College Pointe Ct, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 208-2212
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent doctor, no longer with Northwell can someone please tell me where she is?????
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1770764110
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- New York University School of Medicine
Dr. Geraldi-Samara has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geraldi-Samara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
