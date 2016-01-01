See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Danielle Haber, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Danielle Haber, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ.

Dr. Haber works at UCSD MEDICAL GROUP in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ucsd Medical Group
    200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 543-3995
  2. 2
    Uc San Diego Health-4510 Executive Drive
    4510 Executive Dr, San Diego, CA 92121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 534-8019
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Renee Carroll Lcsw
    12625 High Bluff Dr Ste 215, San Diego, CA 92130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 401-9922

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anorexia
Eating Disorders
Anorexia
Eating Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Danielle Haber, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1710091475
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA Nph
    • Framingham Union Hospital
    • A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
    • Psychiatry
