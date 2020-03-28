Dr. Danielle Henderson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danielle Henderson, DO
Dr. Danielle Henderson, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
MultiCare Good Samaritan Medical Building11102 Sunrise Blvd E Ste 110, Puyallup, WA 98374 Directions (253) 697-3550
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- LifeWise
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Planned Administration Inc
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
She is amazing! She is kind, caring and compassionate. The reviews that said something negative about her are ridiculous.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
