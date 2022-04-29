See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in West Bloomfield, MI
Dr. Danielle Henzie, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.7 (3)
Overview of Dr. Danielle Henzie, DO

Dr. Danielle Henzie, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. 

Dr. Henzie works at Modern OB/GYN in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Pontiac, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Henzie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Health and Menopause Center
    5777 W Maple Rd Ste 200, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 932-9223
  2. 2
    Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
    6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 325-1000
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  3. 3
    St Joseph Mercy - Oakland
    44405 Woodward Ave, Pontiac, MI 48341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 858-3000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

First Trimester Screening
Vaginosis Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
First Trimester Screening
Vaginosis Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 29, 2022
    Dr. Henzie was literally so nice. Her bedside manner was amazing and I felt like I was talking to a friend when explaining my issues. She listened, reassured me, and explained her diagnoses really well. I seriously can’t recommend her enough - I’ve seen 4 different gynecologists and I’ve never had such a good experience than I did with her!
    — Apr 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Danielle Henzie, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710333653
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henzie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Henzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Henzie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henzie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henzie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henzie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

