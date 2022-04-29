Dr. Henzie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danielle Henzie, DO
Dr. Danielle Henzie, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI.
Women's Health and Menopause Center5777 W Maple Rd Ste 200, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 932-9223
Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 325-1000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
St Joseph Mercy - Oakland44405 Woodward Ave, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (248) 858-3000
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Henzie was literally so nice. Her bedside manner was amazing and I felt like I was talking to a friend when explaining my issues. She listened, reassured me, and explained her diagnoses really well. I seriously can’t recommend her enough - I’ve seen 4 different gynecologists and I’ve never had such a good experience than I did with her!
Dr. Henzie accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Henzie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henzie.
