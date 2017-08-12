Dr. Danielle Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danielle Hernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Danielle Hernandez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamricana medical school in Santo Domingo.
First Choice Pediatrics Kissimmee3274 Greenwald Way N, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 249-1234Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pmSaturday8:15am - 12:00pm
First Choice Pediatrics1975 S John Young Pkwy Unit 204, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 249-1234Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pm
Aetna
Ambetter
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health
Humana
MultiPlan
My baby saw Dr. Lehoux from birth up to 6 months of age. Unfortunately we will have to change doctors due to moving out of state. She is very warm and caring and genuinely cares about her patients.
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center, Brooklyn, Ny
- Universidad Iberoamricana medical school in Santo Domingo
Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Dr. Hernandez speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.