Dr. Danielle Jimenez-Flores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jimenez-Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danielle Jimenez-Flores, MD
Overview of Dr. Danielle Jimenez-Flores, MD
Dr. Danielle Jimenez-Flores, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center - Houston|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital and Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Jimenez-Flores works at
Dr. Jimenez-Flores' Office Locations
-
1
Women's Center of Excellence4324 N McColl Rd Ste B, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 253-0429
Hospital Affiliations
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jimenez-Flores?
Dr. Jimenez-Flores has been an excellent doctor for me. She has certainly gone the extra mile for me several times. Her biopsy confirmed my endometrial cancer. She helped me find a really good gynecologic oncologist. She and her staff also helped me through a life-threatening medical emergency by calling a doctor I had an appointment with the following day and asking him to see me that day. He did and I got the help I needed. I trust her judgment and highly recommend her.
About Dr. Danielle Jimenez-Flores, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1457313777
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center - Houston|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jimenez-Flores has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jimenez-Flores accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jimenez-Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jimenez-Flores works at
Dr. Jimenez-Flores has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jimenez-Flores on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Jimenez-Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jimenez-Flores.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jimenez-Flores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jimenez-Flores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.