Dr. Danielle Lalonde, MD
Overview of Dr. Danielle Lalonde, MD
Dr. Danielle Lalonde, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Lalonde's Office Locations
Childrens Clinic East - Hermitage3901 Central Pike Ste 251, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (629) 219-5988
Children's Clinic East - Lebanon920 S Hartmann Dr Ste 200, Lebanon, TN 37090 Directions (615) 703-2428
Childrens Clinic East - Mount Juliet2025 N Mount Juliet Rd Ste 200, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 703-2429
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Children's clinic east cared for my daughter since the day she was born I love this place will take her there till she is grown!!
About Dr. Danielle Lalonde, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt Children's Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lalonde has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lalonde accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lalonde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lalonde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lalonde.
