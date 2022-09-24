See All Plastic Surgeons in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Danielle Leblanc, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (44)
Map Pin Small Fort Worth, TX
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Danielle Leblanc, MD

Dr. Danielle Leblanc, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Leblanc's Office Locations

  1. 1
    800 8th Ave Ste 416, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 698-9990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Reconstruction
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Danielle Leblanc, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669439790
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas At Dallas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Danielle Leblanc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leblanc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leblanc has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leblanc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Leblanc. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leblanc.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leblanc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leblanc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

