Dr. Danielle Malin, DPM
Overview of Dr. Danielle Malin, DPM
Dr. Danielle Malin, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Harriman, TN. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Malin's Office Locations
-
1
Harriman2497 S Roane St Ste 110, Harriman, TN 37748 Directions (865) 647-3325
-
2
Turkey Creek10810 Parkside Dr Ste G-9, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 647-3325
-
3
Knoxville Footcare1932 Alcoa Hwy Ste C480, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 632-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
great. She cut 2 of my gangrene toes off over a 2 year period and did a great job sewing me up! she was very friendly lady.
About Dr. Danielle Malin, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1851688345
Education & Certifications
- Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Samford University
