Overview of Dr. Danielle Mann, DO

Dr. Danielle Mann, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Grange, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange.



Dr. Mann works at Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn Lagrange in La Grange, KY with other offices in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.