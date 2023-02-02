Dr. Danielle Mann, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danielle Mann, DO
Overview of Dr. Danielle Mann, DO
Dr. Danielle Mann, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Grange, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange.
Dr. Mann's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn Lagrange1023 New Moody Lane Suite 103, La Grange, KY 40031 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn Lagrange2400 Eastpoint Parkway Suite 510, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health La Grange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mann is the best, I love her bedside manner and I love the time she takes to take care of me. If only all Dr’s were like her. She deserves 10 stars
About Dr. Danielle Mann, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1174787725
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University
