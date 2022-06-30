Dr. Manolakos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danielle Manolakos, DO
Dr. Danielle Manolakos, DO is a Dermatologist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Gold Coast Dermatolgy Center4600 Linton Blvd Ste 340, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 495-9797Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Royal Palm Dermatology1599 NW 9th Ave Ste 1, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 417-5004
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I like her! She’s kind, considerate and knowledgeable! The office is also well run.
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
- Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Florida Atlantic University
- Dermatology
Dr. Manolakos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manolakos has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Hair Loss and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manolakos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Manolakos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manolakos.
