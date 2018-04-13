Dr. Danielle McBrian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McBrian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danielle McBrian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Danielle McBrian, MD
Dr. Danielle McBrian, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. McBrian's Office Locations
CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
We LOVED Dr. McBrian. She took our infant as soon as we arrived and assessed him so thoroughly and impressively explaining and reassuring us. She was skeptical our baby even had seizures and her explanation made perfect sense. she was very respectful of the prior docs opinion but provided insightful questions as to why the former diagnosis could prove incorrect. She dx his torticolis to when the others missed it n he started PT getting better! Gifted neurologist- tot recommend
About Dr. Danielle McBrian, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
- 1174725873
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
