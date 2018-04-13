See All Pediatric Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Danielle McBrian, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Danielle McBrian, MD

Pediatric Neurology
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Danielle McBrian, MD

Dr. Danielle McBrian, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. McBrian works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. McBrian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion
    180 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Epilepsy
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Evoked Potential Test
Epilepsy
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Evoked Potential Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Intractable Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Medical Nutrition Therapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Pediatric Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McBrian?

    Apr 13, 2018
    We LOVED Dr. McBrian. She took our infant as soon as we arrived and assessed him so thoroughly and impressively explaining and reassuring us. She was skeptical our baby even had seizures and her explanation made perfect sense. she was very respectful of the prior docs opinion but provided insightful questions as to why the former diagnosis could prove incorrect. She dx his torticolis to when the others missed it n he started PT getting better! Gifted neurologist- tot recommend
    Eibhlis Murray Hopkins in New York — Apr 13, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Danielle McBrian, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Danielle McBrian, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McBrian to family and friends

    Dr. McBrian's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McBrian

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Danielle McBrian, MD.

    About Dr. Danielle McBrian, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174725873
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Danielle McBrian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McBrian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McBrian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McBrian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McBrian works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. McBrian’s profile.

    Dr. McBrian has seen patients for Epilepsy and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McBrian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. McBrian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McBrian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McBrian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McBrian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Danielle McBrian, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.