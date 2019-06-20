Dr. Danielle McKenna, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKenna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danielle McKenna, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Danielle McKenna, DPM
Dr. Danielle McKenna, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Waycross, GA. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health, Doctors Hospital, Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. McKenna works at
Dr. McKenna's Office Locations
Ankle and Foot Associates, LLC501 W Oneida St, Waycross, GA 31501 Directions (912) 302-1306Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dublin Office6670 Perimeter Dr Ste 240, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 385-3815
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Satilla Health
- Doctors Hospital
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I worked with Dr.McKenna on chronic ankle issues over the course of a few years. She has excellent technique and bedside manner. Fun to work with but serious and plain language when it comes to care. I ended up needing surgery after all other routes were explored. Dr.McKenna performed the surgery and I had a shorter recovery and better range of motion and function than my peers who had similar surgeries with other doctors. I also am able to lead a fully active lifestyle a year later. I 100% recommend Dr.McKenna for all foot care needs.
About Dr. Danielle McKenna, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1326356403
Education & Certifications
- Grant Medical Center
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Evangel University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKenna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKenna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKenna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKenna works at
Dr. McKenna has seen patients for Heel Spur and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKenna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKenna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKenna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.