Dr. Danielle Nicolo, MD

Cardiology
4.8 (176)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Danielle Nicolo, MD

Dr. Danielle Nicolo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Nicolo works at Cardiology - Broadway in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nicolo's Office Locations

    Cardiology - Broadway
    2315 Broadway, New York, NY 10024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Iris Cantor Health Center
    425 E. 61st St., New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Palpitations
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Palpitations

Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Palpitations
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Dyslipidemia
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Essential Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Headache
Heart Disease
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Nuclear Stress Testing
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
TCD Bubble Test
Thyroid Goiter
Tilt Table Testing
Tinnitus
Treadmill Stress Test
Tremor
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Animal Allergies
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arthritis
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Septal Defect
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood Pressure Management
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Cholesterol Management
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Dry Eyes
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Food Poisoning
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Gout
Hair Loss
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
High Cholesterol
High Triglycerides
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Medication Management
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Outer Ear Infection
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash

Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 176 ratings
    Patient Ratings (176)
    5 Star
    (163)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 30, 2023
    I haven’t been to a Cardiologist in sometime and a friend recommended Dr Nicolo. I found Dr Nicolo is extremely thorough and professional. I would highly recommend her.
    Russell — Jan 30, 2023
    About Dr. Danielle Nicolo, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841453305
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Danielle Nicolo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nicolo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nicolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nicolo works at Cardiology - Broadway in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Nicolo’s profile.

    Dr. Nicolo has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nicolo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    176 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicolo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicolo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

