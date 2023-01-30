Dr. Danielle Nicolo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danielle Nicolo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Danielle Nicolo, MD
Dr. Danielle Nicolo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Nicolo works at
Dr. Nicolo's Office Locations
-
1
Cardiology - Broadway2315 Broadway, New York, NY 10024 Directions
-
2
Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Iris Cantor Health Center425 E. 61st St., New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Nicolo?
I haven’t been to a Cardiologist in sometime and a friend recommended Dr Nicolo. I found Dr Nicolo is extremely thorough and professional. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Danielle Nicolo, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1841453305
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nicolo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicolo accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nicolo works at
Dr. Nicolo has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nicolo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
176 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicolo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicolo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.