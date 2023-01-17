Dr. Danielle Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danielle Phillips, MD
Overview of Dr. Danielle Phillips, MD
Dr. Danielle Phillips, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Phillips' Office Locations
Danielle M Phillips MD PC1021 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225 Directions (718) 469-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
From Day one my son was born 5\4\17 she has been the best she returns email calls text you name it she returns it. Makes you feel warm with het greetings and makes time for you i live in NJ and still travel to her 2hr but its worth it.
About Dr. Danielle Phillips, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.