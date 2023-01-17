Overview of Dr. Danielle Phillips, MD

Dr. Danielle Phillips, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Phillips works at PHILLIPS PEDIATRICS in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.