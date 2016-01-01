See All Vascular Surgeons in Abington, PA
Dr. Danielle Pineda, MD

Vascular Surgery
Map Pin Small Abington, PA
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Danielle Pineda, MD

Dr. Danielle Pineda, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Pineda works at Surgical Care Specialists, Inc in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Aortic Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pineda's Office Locations

    Surgical Care Specialists, Inc
    1245 Highland Ave Ste 600, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Aortic Dissection
    Ratings & Reviews

    About Dr. Danielle Pineda, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • English
    • 1447417522
    Education & Certifications

    • Pennsylvania Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital
    • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Danielle Pineda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pineda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pineda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pineda works at Surgical Care Specialists, Inc in Abington, PA. View the full address on Dr. Pineda’s profile.

    Dr. Pineda has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Aortic Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pineda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Pineda has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pineda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pineda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pineda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

