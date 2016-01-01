Overview of Dr. Danielle Pineda, MD

Dr. Danielle Pineda, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Pineda works at Surgical Care Specialists, Inc in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Aortic Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.