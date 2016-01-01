Dr. Danielle Pineda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pineda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Vascular Surgeons
- PA
- Abington
- Dr. Danielle Pineda, MD
Dr. Danielle Pineda, MD
Overview of Dr. Danielle Pineda, MD
Dr. Danielle Pineda, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Pineda works at
Dr. Pineda's Office Locations
-
1
Surgical Care Specialists, Inc1245 Highland Ave Ste 600, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Catheterization
- View other providers who treat Aortic Dissection
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
- View other providers who treat Spider Veins
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
- View other providers who treat Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis of Aorta
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Iliac Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Lymphedema
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Bypass
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Varicose Vein Procedure
- View other providers who treat Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Bone Marrow Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Bunion Surgery
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Stent Placement
- View other providers who treat Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
- View other providers who treat Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Colectomy
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Defects
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Polypectomy
- View other providers who treat Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
- View other providers who treat Empyema
- View other providers who treat Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Endovascular Repair of Aorta
- View other providers who treat Excision of Rectal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision of Stomach Tumor
- View other providers who treat Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
- View other providers who treat Gastrectomy
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastrotomy
- View other providers who treat Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Laparotomy
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
- View other providers who treat Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Tracheal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
- View other providers who treat Venous Compression
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Wound Repair
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CHAMPVA
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pineda?
About Dr. Danielle Pineda, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1447417522
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pineda accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pineda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pineda works at
Dr. Pineda has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Aortic Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pineda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pineda has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pineda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pineda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pineda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.