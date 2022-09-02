Dr. Danielle Sawyer Macknet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawyer Macknet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danielle Sawyer Macknet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Danielle Sawyer Macknet, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.
Dr. Sawyer Macknet works at
Locations
-
1
Loma Linda Obstetrics &Gynecology Inc25805 Barton Rd Ste 107, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 478-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sawyer Macknet?
Office is on the smaller side but nice and modern. Received many ultrasounds. Was given all of my options and encouraged to make my own decisions on how I wanted my birth. Rarely had to wait long, besides when the Dr had to go to the hospital for an occasional emergency. Liked that I didn't have to go to a separate lab for urine tests or blood drawing. Had a great experience during delivery. Overall, Dr. Sawyer was understanding and personable. You can tell she truly cares about her patients. The staff was nice as well. Be prepared to travel to Irvine for any in depth ultrasounds. The drive is long but Dr. Kurtsman and his staff are great!
About Dr. Danielle Sawyer Macknet, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1073704250
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Loma Linda University Medical Center & Children's Hospital
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Southern Adventist University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sawyer Macknet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sawyer Macknet accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sawyer Macknet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sawyer Macknet works at
Dr. Sawyer Macknet has seen patients for Mastodynia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sawyer Macknet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sawyer Macknet speaks Dutch.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawyer Macknet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawyer Macknet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sawyer Macknet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sawyer Macknet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.