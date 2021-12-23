Dr. Danielle Strauss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strauss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danielle Strauss, MD
Overview of Dr. Danielle Strauss, MD
Dr. Danielle Strauss, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Iselin, NJ. They completed their residency with New York University Medical Center
Dr. Strauss works at
Dr. Strauss' Office Locations
-
1
Omni Eye Services475 Prospect Ave, Iselin, NJ 08830 Directions (732) 750-0400
-
2
Omni Eye Services - Rochelle Park218 State Rt 17 N Ste 310, Rochelle Park, NJ 07662 Directions (973) 538-7400
-
3
Omni Eye Services - Parsippany2200 State Rt 10 Ste 109, Parsippany, NJ 07054 Directions (973) 538-7400
-
4
Omni Eye Services20 E 46th St Rm 200, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 353-0030
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strauss?
Macular Hole Surgery. The Best !!
About Dr. Danielle Strauss, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1336378736
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strauss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strauss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strauss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strauss works at
Dr. Strauss has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strauss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Strauss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strauss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strauss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strauss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.