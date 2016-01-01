See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Memphis, TN
Dr. Danielle Tate, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Danielle Tate, MD

Dr. Danielle Tate, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Regional One Health.

Dr. Tate works at Le Bonheur Outpatient Center in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like High Risk Pregnancy, Pregnancy Ultrasound, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Tate's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Le Bonheur Outpatient Center
    51 N Dunlap St, Memphis, TN 38105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 287-7337

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Regional One Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
High Risk Pregnancy
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Preeclampsia
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Amniocentesis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breast Cancer Screening
C-Section
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Dipstick Urinalysis
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
HIV Screening
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Maternal Anemia
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Multiple Gestation
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Phenylketonuria Screening
Placenta Previa
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Sickle Cell Disease
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Vaginosis Screening
Viral Hepatitis
Yeast Infections
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Bacterial Sepsis
Breech Position
Bronchitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Cervical Cancer
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Circumcision
Cold Sore
Colporrhaphy
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Ectopic Pregnancy
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Fever-Induced Seizure
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Gonorrhea Infections
Gynecologic Cancer
Hair Loss
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hysterectomy - Open
Hysteroscopy
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Kidney Infection
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Miscarriages
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Oophorectomy
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cysts
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pelvic Abscess
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Postpartum Depression
Pregnancy
Proteinuria
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Danielle Tate, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942475728
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Danielle Tate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tate has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tate works at Le Bonheur Outpatient Center in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Tate’s profile.

    Dr. Tate has seen patients for High Risk Pregnancy, Pregnancy Ultrasound, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tate on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tate. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tate.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

