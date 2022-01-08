Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danielle Thomas, MD
Overview of Dr. Danielle Thomas, MD
Dr. Danielle Thomas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
Jervis Yau M.d. Inc.2936 De La Vina St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 963-2729
Hospital Affiliations
- Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thomas was extremely thorough going through my xrays and mri for my ankle. She answered all my questions, and helped me devise a remedial plan. I highly recommend her
About Dr. Danielle Thomas, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1164808127
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
