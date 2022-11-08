Dr. Danielle Trief, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trief is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danielle Trief, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Danielle Trief, MD
Dr. Danielle Trief, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Trief works at
Dr. Trief's Office Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute635 West 165th Street, New York, NY 10032 Directions
-
2
ColumbiaDoctors - Third Avenue880 Third Avenue Floor 3, Suite F, New York, NY 10022 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trief?
Dr. Trief has amazing credentials (she went to Harvard, Oxford, UPenn, was elected to Phi Beta Kappa, etc) and is a warm, caring person who explains things clearly. The staff is very courteous and professional and the office is impeccably clean. I felt she seemed like a true healer and feel extremely confident that she will do a great job in my cataract surgery. I went to her for a third opinion after getting conflicting advice from other ophthalmologists.
About Dr. Danielle Trief, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1154648087
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trief has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trief accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trief has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trief works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Trief. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trief.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trief, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trief appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.