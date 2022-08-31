Dr. Danielle Velez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danielle Velez, MD
Overview of Dr. Danielle Velez, MD
Dr. Danielle Velez, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ.
Dr. Velez works at
Dr. Velez's Office Locations
Rutgers Health125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 283-7060
University of Illinois Medical Center At Chicago1740 W Taylor St # MC814, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 847-6427
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Dr. Velez was congenial and informative in explaining my urology problem. She recommended therapy and enlightened me about the future. She was very understanding and compassionate.
About Dr. Danielle Velez, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1245618891
