Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danier Anderson, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Danier Anderson, DPM
Dr. Danier Anderson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Monroe, LA.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations
William Michael Ellerbe MD8649 Highway 165 N Ste 1, Monroe, LA 71203 Directions (318) 283-3980
A Better Home Care L.l.c161 Christian Dr, Rayville, LA 71269 Directions (318) 661-3030
Hospital Affiliations
- Glenwood Regional Medical Center
- Morehouse General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?
He was the best Doctor by far that I’ve ever had, caring compassionate. Very knowledgeable! If I still had healthy blue he would be my doctor still!! I miss him very much!
About Dr. Danier Anderson, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1639347073
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.