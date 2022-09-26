See All Podiatrists in Monroe, LA
Dr. Danier Anderson, DPM

Podiatry
4.9 (7)
Map Pin Small Monroe, LA
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Danier Anderson, DPM

Dr. Danier Anderson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Monroe, LA. 

Dr. Anderson works at William Michael Ellerbe in Monroe, LA with other offices in Rayville, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anderson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    William Michael Ellerbe MD
    8649 Highway 165 N Ste 1, Monroe, LA 71203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 283-3980
  2. 2
    A Better Home Care L.l.c
    161 Christian Dr, Rayville, LA 71269 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 661-3030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glenwood Regional Medical Center
  • Morehouse General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
    Sep 26, 2022
    He was the best Doctor by far that I’ve ever had, caring compassionate. Very knowledgeable! If I still had healthy blue he would be my doctor still!! I miss him very much!
    Dacia Lady — Sep 26, 2022
    About Dr. Danier Anderson, DPM

    • Podiatry
