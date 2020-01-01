Dr. Rolshud has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniil Rolshud, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniil Rolshud, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center, Mid Coast Hospital and Southern Maine Health Care.
Locations
1
Portland Gastroenterology Ctr161 Marginal Way, Portland, ME 04101 Directions (207) 773-7964
- 2 1200 Congress St Ste 300, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 773-7964
3
Mainehealth22 Bramhall St, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 662-3320
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
- Mid Coast Hospital
- Southern Maine Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Left review on Google earlier so please check that for entire review. Short version is Dr. Rolshud gets an A+ for his care of my 91 year old mother. Was caring, communicated well, and saved her from a major surgery that would have been risky at best. Recommend 100%.
About Dr. Daniil Rolshud, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Rolshud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rolshud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rolshud has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rolshud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rolshud speaks Russian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rolshud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rolshud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rolshud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rolshud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.