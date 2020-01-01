Overview

Dr. Daniil Rolshud, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center, Mid Coast Hospital and Southern Maine Health Care.



Dr. Rolshud works at Portland Gastroenterology Ctr in Portland, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.