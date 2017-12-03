See All Oncologists in Lutherville Timonium, MD
Dr. Danijela Jelovac, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (8)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Danijela Jelovac, MD

Dr. Danijela Jelovac, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med U Belgrade and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Dr. Jelovac works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jelovac's Office Locations

    Johns Hopkins Greenspringoncology Med
    10753 Falls Rd Ste 415, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 583-2970

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2017
    Brilliant oncologist, totally dedicated and patient focused. Highly recommended.
    Harrisonburg, VA — Dec 03, 2017
    About Dr. Danijela Jelovac, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053593582
    Education & Certifications

    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • Union Memorial Hospital
    • Fac Med U Belgrade
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jelovac has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jelovac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jelovac works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center in Lutherville Timonium, MD. View the full address on Dr. Jelovac’s profile.

    Dr. Jelovac has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jelovac on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jelovac. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jelovac.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jelovac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jelovac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

