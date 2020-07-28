Overview of Dr. Danijela Zotovic, MD

Dr. Danijela Zotovic, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Belgrade and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.



Dr. Zotovic works at Bodhi Medical Care Pllc in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.