Overview of Dr. Danil Makarov, MD

Dr. Danil Makarov, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Makarov works at Family Medicine in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.