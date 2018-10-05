Dr. Danilo Asase, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asase is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danilo Asase, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Danilo Asase, MD
Dr. Danilo Asase, MD is an Urology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LIBERIA / A.M. DOGLIOTTI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center, Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Harlingen Medical Center, Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.
Dr. Asase's Office Locations
Harlingen Medical Center-Urology5505 S Expressway 77 Ste 305, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 396-8884
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Regional Medical Center
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Harlingen Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have called several times to schedule an appointment and to no avail. One time I was told that they would call me and never got called. The next time I was put on hold for 5 minutes and no one came on the line. The I called Ms de la Fuente and never responded. J Mendoza.
About Dr. Danilo Asase, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1447256557
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF LIBERIA / A.M. DOGLIOTTI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Asase has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asase accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asase has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asase on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Asase. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asase.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asase, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asase appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.