Overview of Dr. Danilo Corales, MD

Dr. Danilo Corales, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their residency with University Of Kentucky Hospital



Dr. Corales works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.