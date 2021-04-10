Dr. Danilo Delcampo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delcampo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danilo Delcampo, MD
Overview
Dr. Danilo Delcampo, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Community First Medical Center.
Locations
Danilo V Del Campo Mdsc5440 W BELMONT AVE, Chicago, IL 60641 Directions (773) 286-8111
Hospital Affiliations
- Community First Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly staff and Dr. Danny is the best. He has helped me with numerous issues and fixed my problems.
About Dr. Danilo Delcampo, MD
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801893052
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delcampo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delcampo accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delcampo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delcampo has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Contact Dermatitis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delcampo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Delcampo speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Delcampo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delcampo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delcampo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delcampo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.