Dr. Danilo Saldana, MD
Overview of Dr. Danilo Saldana, MD
Dr. Danilo Saldana, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Buffalo General Medical Center, Sisters Of Charity Hospital and United Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Saldana's Office Locations
Danilo B Saldana MD993 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14209 Directions (716) 882-1160
Alden Medical Group Pllc12845 Broadway St, Alden, NY 14004 Directions (716) 937-6756
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooks-TLC Hospital System
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- United Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor, easy to talk to LISTENS to you.
About Dr. Danilo Saldana, MD
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1376609313
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saldana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saldana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saldana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saldana has seen patients for Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saldana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Saldana. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saldana.
