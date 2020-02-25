Overview

Dr. Dan Laizure, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Walla Walla, WA.



Dr. Laizure works at Walla Walla Dental Care in Walla Walla, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.