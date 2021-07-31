Dr. Danita Ionescu, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ionescu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Danita Ionescu, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Amityville, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Plainview Hospital, Saint Joseph Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.
Locations
All Family Medicine PC365 Broadway Ste 1, Amityville, NY 11701 Directions (631) 464-4545
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Plainview Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Like the good old days of a Marcus Welby MD kind of doctor. Her beside manner is stunning in the sense her full focus and attention is on your health needs and she is incredibly knowledgeable.
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Romanian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
Dr. Ionescu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ionescu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ionescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ionescu speaks Romanian and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ionescu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ionescu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ionescu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ionescu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.