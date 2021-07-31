Overview

Dr. Danita Ionescu, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Amityville, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Plainview Hospital, Saint Joseph Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Ionescu works at All Family Medicine in Amityville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.