Overview of Dr. Danita Stewart, MD

Dr. Danita Stewart, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Stewart works at Kids World Pediatrics in Fayetteville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.