Overview

Dr. Danka Michaels, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Comenius University Medical School and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.



Dr. Michaels works at Bluepoint Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.