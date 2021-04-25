Overview of Dr. Danko Cerenko, MD

Dr. Danko Cerenko, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Zagreb University School Of Me and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Southern Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cerenko works at ENT Of Georgia South in Fayetteville, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.