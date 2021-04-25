See All Otolaryngologists in Fayetteville, GA
Dr. Danko Cerenko, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.4 (36)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Danko Cerenko, MD

Dr. Danko Cerenko, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Zagreb University School Of Me and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Southern Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Cerenko works at ENT Of Georgia South in Fayetteville, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cerenko's Office Locations

    Fayetteville
    1240 Highway 54 W Ste 710, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 991-2800
    ENT of Georgia South
    1218 W Paces Ferry Rd NW Ste 208, Atlanta, GA 30327 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 991-2800

Hospital Affiliations
  • Northside Hospital
  • Southern Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Dizziness
Tinnitus
Vertigo
Dizziness
Tinnitus

Vertigo Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 25, 2021
    I love this Doctor!--So often my experience with doctors result in misdiagnosing and overdosing of medications. Not so with Dr. Cerenko. His review of my symptoms and history of issues was considered in making a thorough examination and voila!--he provided on-the-spot treatment that corrected an ongoing problem. I'd recommend him to anyone who needs their faith restored in the type of care doctors provide.
    B Woods — Apr 25, 2021
    About Dr. Danko Cerenko, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 49 years of experience
    • English, Bosnian, Croatian, German, Hungarian, Italian, Serbian, Slovenian and Spanish
    • 1568469799
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospital Zurich
    • Emory University
    • Zagreb University School Of Me
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Danko Cerenko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cerenko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cerenko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cerenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cerenko has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cerenko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Cerenko speaks Bosnian, Croatian, German, Hungarian, Italian, Serbian, Slovenian and Spanish.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Cerenko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cerenko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cerenko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cerenko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

