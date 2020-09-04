See All Oncologists in Spokane Valley, WA
Dr. Danko Martincic, MD

Medical Oncology
4.2 (20)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Danko Martincic, MD

Dr. Danko Martincic, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Zagreb Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Benewah Community Hospital, Bonner General Hospital, Boundary Community Hospital, Gritman Medical Center, Kootenai Health, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital and Shoshone Medical Center.

Dr. Martincic works at Cancer Care Northwest in Spokane Valley, WA with other offices in Coeur D Alene, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Nausea and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Martincic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Care Northwest - Valley Clinic
    1204 N Vercler Rd, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 228-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Beacon Cancer Care Pllc
    980 W Ironwood Dr Ste 207, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 755-2804
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Benewah Community Hospital
  • Bonner General Hospital
  • Boundary Community Hospital
  • Gritman Medical Center
  • Kootenai Health
  • Providence Mount Carmel Hospital
  • Shoshone Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Nausea
Secondary Malignancies
Anemia
Nausea
Secondary Malignancies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Secondary Malignancies
Bone Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Myeloma
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Reticulosarcoma
Neutropenia
Pancytopenia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Infection
Bleeding Disorders
Breast Cancer
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
ENT Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hodgkin's Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Laryngeal Cancer
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Leukocytosis
Limb Cramp
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lung Cancer
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Cancer
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer
Overweight
Pancreatic Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Prostate Cancer
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Testicular Dysfunction
Thrombocytosis
Thyroid Cancer
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tongue Cancer
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Uterine Cancer
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Alkalosis
All Lymphoma
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Cancer
Anal Disorders
Anal or Rectal Pain
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Autoimmune Diseases
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bile Duct Cancer
Blood Disorders
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Disorders
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Breast Cancer Treatment
Breast Diseases
Bronchiectasis
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Cancer
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Pain Management
Celiac Disease
Cervical Cancer
Chemotherapy
Chest Pain
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chordoma
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Neck Pain
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Dysphagia
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Eye Cancer
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gait Abnormality
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastroparesis
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Head and Neck Cancer
Heartburn
Hemophilia
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Influenza (Flu)
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 04, 2020
    Dr. Danko is an incredible doctor! He listened to me when every other doctor I had seen before had told me my case was hopeless. In my first appointment he paused me at one point and said, "hold that thought," popped out his cell and stepped out of the room to call another doctor with a different specialty. "Hello! How you doin'? Are you near a computer?" I heard him say before he walked down the hall. When he came back five minutes later he told me that he found me another specialist who will take my specific surgery on, and that they had made a plan to, "get this thing out of you" because "you are too young to be dealing with this sh*t" and if this guy couldn't do it, "we'll find a guy in San Francisco, or Seattle, or whatever." I cried in my car on the way home. Dr. Danko gave me hope again. See him first. He will try with all his might to help you.
    Mae Murray — Sep 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Danko Martincic, MD
    About Dr. Danko Martincic, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Croatian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124071592
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Zagreb Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Danko Martincic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martincic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martincic has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martincic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martincic has seen patients for Anemia, Nausea and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martincic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Martincic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martincic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martincic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martincic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.