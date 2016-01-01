Dr. Wang accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danlu Wang, DO
Overview
Dr. Danlu Wang, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
Maricopa Integrated Health System2601 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85008 Directions (602) 344-5011MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Jfk Internal Medicine Faculty Practice LLC160 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 102, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 439-0961Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Palm Beach General Surgery LLC12953 Palms West Dr Ste 201, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 795-5130Thursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Maricopa Integrated Health8088 W Whitney Dr, Peoria, AZ 85345 Directions (602) 655-2331Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Danlu Wang, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1881011773
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
