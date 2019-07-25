Dr. Dann Leonard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leonard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dann Leonard, MD
Overview of Dr. Dann Leonard, MD
Dr. Dann Leonard, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Silverton Medical Center and Salem Hospital.
Dr. Leonard's Office Locations
Dann Leonard500 Liberty St SE Ste 400, Salem, OR 97301 Directions (503) 391-2760
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Silverton Medical Center
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Peach State Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WVP Health Authority
Ratings & Reviews
Hello, My name is Fernando Navarro Ochoa, I am wanted to extend my P... girth and length i'm thinking natural body fat injections to the head of my p...s to start. then continue with the rest. i live in Salem and will be in town for a while.
About Dr. Dann Leonard, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1861429417
Education & Certifications
- University Mich Hosps
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
- University of Oregon
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leonard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leonard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonard.
