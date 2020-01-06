See All Podiatric Surgeons in Fredericksburg, VA
Dr. Danielle Vonderlinden, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.7 (17)
Map Pin Small Fredericksburg, VA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Danielle Vonderlinden, DPM

Dr. Danielle Vonderlinden, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They completed their residency with Northwest Medical Center|Northwest Meidcal Center

Dr. Vonderlinden works at Dynamic Foot and Ankle Center - Fredericksburg in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vonderlinden's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dynamic Foot and Ankle Center - Fredericksburg
    4103 Lafayette Blvd Ste 2, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 306-6040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 06, 2020
    I saw her a few years ago for an ingrown toenail. Very knowledgeable, and professional- extremely kind as well!! She performed the avulsion that day and in 15 minutes, I was all set! No pain, easy healing and great follow-up care!!! I was very impressed with her, her staff and the office. Very highly recommend her to anybody
    Tom W. — Jan 06, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Danielle Vonderlinden, DPM
    About Dr. Danielle Vonderlinden, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225349574
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Northwest Medical Center|Northwest Meidcal Center
    Residency

