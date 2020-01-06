Dr. Danielle Vonderlinden, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vonderlinden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danielle Vonderlinden, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Danielle Vonderlinden, DPM
Dr. Danielle Vonderlinden, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They completed their residency with Northwest Medical Center|Northwest Meidcal Center
Dr. Vonderlinden works at
Dr. Vonderlinden's Office Locations
-
1
Dynamic Foot and Ankle Center - Fredericksburg4103 Lafayette Blvd Ste 2, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (540) 306-6040
Hospital Affiliations
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vonderlinden?
I saw her a few years ago for an ingrown toenail. Very knowledgeable, and professional- extremely kind as well!! She performed the avulsion that day and in 15 minutes, I was all set! No pain, easy healing and great follow-up care!!! I was very impressed with her, her staff and the office. Very highly recommend her to anybody
About Dr. Danielle Vonderlinden, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1225349574
Education & Certifications
- Northwest Medical Center|Northwest Meidcal Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vonderlinden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vonderlinden accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vonderlinden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vonderlinden works at
Dr. Vonderlinden has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vonderlinden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Vonderlinden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vonderlinden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vonderlinden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vonderlinden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.