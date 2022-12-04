Dr. Dannis Hood Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hood Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dannis Hood Jr, MD
Dr. Dannis Hood Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ringgold, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.
Diagnostic Cardiology Group LLC132 Battlefield Crossing Ct, Ringgold, GA 30736 Directions (423) 629-4106
Diagnostic Cardiology Group2341 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 629-4106
Parkridge Medical Center2333 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 698-6061Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Parkridge Medical Center
Dr. Hood has taken care of me for about 20 years-cared for me through approximately 7 cardiac stents, a pretty serious heart attack, triple bypass, and congestive heart failure. I always enjoy visits with Dr. Hood, as he is a very personable, yet professional fellow. Total confidence in him. His entire staff are also top-notch, never more than a few minutes wait, always an enjoyable experience!
About Dr. Dannis Hood Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1083603708
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Hood Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hood Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hood Jr has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hood Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Hood Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hood Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hood Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hood Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.