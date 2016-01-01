See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Vallejo, CA
Dr. Danny Arzanipour, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Vallejo, CA
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Danny Arzanipour, MD

Dr. Danny Arzanipour, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Vallejo, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Arzanipour works at KAISER PERMANENTE VALLEJO MEDICAL CENTER in Vallejo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Arzanipour's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center
    975 Sereno Dr Dept 3, Vallejo, CA 94589 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Danny Arzanipour, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1497811400
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Hospital Affiliations

    • California Hospital Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Danny Arzanipour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arzanipour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arzanipour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arzanipour works at KAISER PERMANENTE VALLEJO MEDICAL CENTER in Vallejo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Arzanipour’s profile.

    Dr. Arzanipour has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arzanipour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arzanipour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arzanipour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

