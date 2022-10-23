Overview of Dr. Danny Bartel, MD

Dr. Danny Bartel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Duncan Regional Hospital, Electra Memorial Hospital, Graham Regional Medical Center, Kell West Regional Hospital, Olney Hamilton Hospital, Seymour Hospital, United Regional Health Care System, WHS East Campus and Wilbarger General Hospital.



Dr. Bartel works at Diversified Management Services in Wichita Falls, TX with other offices in Decatur, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.