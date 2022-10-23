Dr. Danny Bartel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danny Bartel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Danny Bartel, MD
Dr. Danny Bartel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Duncan Regional Hospital, Electra Memorial Hospital, Graham Regional Medical Center, Kell West Regional Hospital, Olney Hamilton Hospital, Seymour Hospital, United Regional Health Care System, WHS East Campus and Wilbarger General Hospital.
Dr. Bartel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bartel's Office Locations
-
1
Yogish Kamath MD PA1722 9th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 322-1075
-
2
Three Rivers Heatlhcare1001 W Eagle Dr, Decatur, TX 76234 Directions (940) 627-7440
Hospital Affiliations
- Duncan Regional Hospital
- Electra Memorial Hospital
- Graham Regional Medical Center
- Kell West Regional Hospital
- Olney Hamilton Hospital
- Seymour Hospital
- United Regional Health Care System
- WHS East Campus
- Wilbarger General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bartel?
Dr Bartel is a very knowledgeable doctor. I have been going to him since 1992.He has a great personality. He is compassionate and truly cares about his patients. He doesn’t rush you through an appointment. He is a very good listener and he answers all your questions.. He is a patient doctor. He never tries to rush you. His staff is very kind , caring, and helpful. I have recommended him to friends and family and they found out for themselves that what I said about him is true.. Last, but not least, he is a Christian doctor and that says a lot.Please make an appointment with Dr Bartel. You will not be disappointed.
About Dr. Danny Bartel, MD
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1679535843
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bartel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bartel accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bartel works at
Dr. Bartel has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bartel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.