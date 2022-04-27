Dr. Danny Benjamin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benjamin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danny Benjamin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Danny Benjamin, MD
Dr. Danny Benjamin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Commerce Township, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Benjamin's Office Locations
-
1
Metro Obstetrics & Gynecology8391 Commerce Rd Ste 101, Commerce Township, MI 48382 Directions (248) 360-9090
-
2
Monroe Health Services Inc.1105 Earl Frye Blvd, Amory, MS 38821 Directions (662) 256-7111
-
3
Bayram & Benjamin MD PC37725 Pembroke Ave, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (734) 432-9292
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
From the girls in the office to Dr. Benjamin top notch. Would never see anyone else but him.
About Dr. Danny Benjamin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benjamin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benjamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Benjamin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benjamin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benjamin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benjamin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.