Overview of Dr. Danny Butler, MD

Dr. Danny Butler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah, Caldwell Medical Center, Jackson Purchase Medical Center, Lourdes Hospital, Marshall County Hospital and Murray-Calloway County Hospital.



Dr. Butler works at Dr Butler & Associates in Paducah, KY with other offices in Wickliffe, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.